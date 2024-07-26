Know Your MLA: Jyothula Nehru a pillar in East Godavari politics

Rajamahendravaram: Jyothula Venkata Apparao, popularly known as Nehru, has been a towering figure in the upland region of the erstwhile East Godavari district. His political journey is marked by significant victories and notable contributions.

In the recent elections, Nehru, representing the TDP, defeated the YSRCP candidate Thota Narasimham with an impressive margin of 52,676 votes. He earned the nickname ‘Apara Bhagiratha’ for his pivotal role in implementing the Chagalnadu lift irrigation scheme. This project has been a lifeline for the farmers of the upland area, significantly boosting agricultural productivity and transforming the region’s economy.

Nehru’s political ascent began under the mentorship of Thota Subbarao, a political heavyweight who served as the Jaggampeta MLA from 1983 to 1989. Subbarao’s move to Parliament as Kakinada MP in 1991 led to byelection for the Jaggampeta Assembly seat. Nehru contested as a TDP candidate but faced defeat in his first electoral attempt.

However, persistence paid off. In the 1994 elections, Nehru was elected as MLA from Jaggampeta. Despite expectations that he would secure a place in Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Cabinet in 1996, he could not and Nehru too prioritised the Chagalnadu water scheme over ministerial aspirations, earning widespread acclaim across the upland mandals.

Re-elected as MLA in 1999, Nehru faced a setback in the 2004 elections. Undeterred, he joined the Praja Rajyam Party in 2009 but again met defeat in the subsequent election. His political journey took another turn in 2013 when he joined the YSR Congress Party.

In the 2014 elections, Nehru, running as a YSRCP candidate, won the MLA seat with a majority of 15,932 votes against TDP candidate Jyothula Chantibabu. During his tenure in the opposition, he served as deputy floor leader of the YSRCP and president of the party’s East Godavari district unit. Nehru’s political allegiance shifted once more in April 2016 when he rejoined the TDP. Despite a loss in the 2019 elections, he continued to serve the party as party state vice-president for two years.

In 2024, Nehru reclaimed the MLA seat from Jaggampeta, marking his fourth term. His three-decade-long association with the constituency highlights his deep-rooted connection with the people and his unwavering commitment to their welfare.