Just In
Know your MLA: Nandikotkur elects novice Jaya Surya as MLA
Though this win is a milestone in his political career, he faces more challenges as well
Nandikotkur (Nandyal district) : Gitta Jaya Surya, the SC cell state organising secretary of TDP, was elected as MLA for the Nandikotkur constituency. Surya, who belongs to the Madiga community of the Scheduled Castes, is a resident of Allur village. Despite discontinuing his graduation, he has served as the director of the Nandikotkur Agriculture Market Yard.
Drawn to the principles of the TDP, he entered politics and has since played a crucial role in strengthening the party. Nandikotkur, known for its factional conflicts, has seen Surya consistently work in the best interests of its voters.
Jaya Surya had not contested any local body elections prior to this. However, with Nandikotkur being a reserved constituency for Scheduled Castes, the TDP leadership, upon the recommendation of constituency in-charge Mandra Sivananda Reddy, selected him as the party’s candidate in the 2024 general elections and he emerged victorious defeating his rival YSRCP candidate Dr Sudheer Dhara. As a first-time MLA, he faces several challenges in his constituency, but his election marks a significant milestone in his political career.