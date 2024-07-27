Know your MLA: Novice Dastagiri bags Kodumur for TDP after 39 years

Kodumur (Kurnool district) : TDP has once again raised the party flag in the Kodumur constituency after a long span of 39 years. The TDP first claimed Kodumur in 1985 when M Sikhamani won the election with a significant majority, defeating his rival Muniswamy of the Indian National Congress (INC) by 6,435 votes.

However, Sikhamani lost the subsequent election in 1989 to Madana Gopal of the INC. Following this initial victory, the TDP faced continuous defeats in all successive elections. But the 2024 general election marked a turning point for the party.

Kodumur is a reserved constituency for Scheduled Castes (SC), but historically, no SC candidate has won without the support of the influential Reddy community. Boggula Dastagiri, a native of Pasupula village in Kodumur constituency has contested as TDP candidate. He is a novice to the constituency and even to politics.

He received significant support from D Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, a senior leader in the constituency with a strong cadre in every village. With Reddy’s leadership and guidance, Dastagiri secured a victory in the 2024 election, bringing renewed hope to the TDP in Kodumur.