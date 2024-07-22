Know Your MLA: Persistence pays dividends for Sravani in Singanamala

Singanamala: Bandaru Sravani Sree has made her mark as a first-time MLA, defeating her YSRCP opponent Veeranjaneyulu by a margin of 8,000 votes in the recent elections. A member of the TDP, 34-year-old Sravani embarked on her political journey after earning her Master’s degree in Mass Communication from St Francis College, Hyderabad.

She took a plunge into politics at the age of 25 and first contested from the Singanamala constituency seat in 2019. Although she lost to Jonnalagadda Padmavathi of YSRCP, her dedication over the next five years earned her re-nomination for the 2024 elections. Despite her debacle in 2019, she worked for the party for the past five years and won people’s trust as a young and educated lady.

Belonging to the SC community, Sravani has focused on uplifting her fellow community members, who form a substantial part of the SC reserved constituency’s electorate. Her commitment and efforts over the years have earned her the trust and support of the people. She is now grappling with the problems and needs in her constituency and make a mark on the people who elected her.