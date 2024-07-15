Know Your MLA: Satya’s fiery speeches make an indelible impression in Dharmavaram

Dharmavaram: Y Satya Kumar Yadav, the 52-year-old Dharmavaram MLA is a senior BJP leader and widely known in party circles in the north India. He is close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah and among top echelons of power in bureaucracy as well.

He is the BJP national secretary and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh and party in-charge for Andaman Nicobar Islands. He was an ardent RSS activist. With a rich party background, his contesting in Dharmavaram as MLA had surprised one and all. He is considered taller than all the BJP leaders in the state.

He served also as personal secretary to former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu and was very much admired by him for his loyalty, duty-mindedness and service-mindedness.

Just at a time when the aspirants in TDP and BJP were vying for Dharmavaram ticket, Satya Kumar came from nowhere and in terms of his rivals, “hijacked” the ticket, leaving all concerned flabbergasted.

He was assured of a berth in the Cabinet iof the NDA alliance came to power along with party MLA ticket.

Many think he is an outsider but actually he is a native of Anantapur district. He was born in Gadekallu village in Vidapanakalku mandal. He did his high school studies in Prodduttur and Nagar Kurnool in Telangana. He did his engineering in electronics and communications and also PG in political science. Besides, he is also Bachelor in Business Administration.

He stole the hearts of Dharmavaram people with his fiery speeches and captured their attention by making an indelible impression on the people. By his down to earth speeches, he made the people forget the firebrand leaders like Varadapuram Suri and Paritala Sriram.

He is presently the only BJP minister in Naidu’s Cabinet and is trying to live up to his promises from day one after getting elected. Now armed with the position of Cabinet post, he is leaving no stone unturned in his quest to leave a mark in the constituency.