‘Know your numbers’ to promote women’s wellness

Visakhapatnam: As part of the national initiative and as a prelude to the ‘Waves 2025-FOGSI presidential conference’, a health initiative under the banner ‘know your numbers’ (KYN) was hosted in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Organised by the Federation of Obstetrics and Gynecological Societies of India (FOGSI), LUM is a national health endeavour that gathers vital health data such as weight, blood pressure, blood sugar level, and hemoglobin level from women across India. By focusing on these key health indicators, the project aims to foster a proactive health management culture among women.

In connection with ‘WAVES 2025,’ a KYN camp was inaugurated at Andhra Medical College.

Speaking on the occasion, organising chairperson of the conference Dr. T Radha stressed on how important the KYN programme is for every woman and conveyed her gratitude to the defence forces in these challenging times.

Organising secretary Dr MNV Pallavi spoke about how these numbers are not just statistics but are indicators of women’s wellbeing. “By identifying health issues early, we can prevent complications, promote timely care, and help women lead longer, healthier life,” she stressed.

Vice president, FOGSI Dr Palaniappan spoke about how a woman can take care of her health and how many path breaking initiatives were taken up by the FOGSI to promote women’s health.

President of the Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA) Sandhya Rao Pendharkar, who participated as chief guest, emphasised the need for women to put their health above everything.

Medical students who participated in the event had an opportunity to interact with experts.

Principal of Andhra Medical College Dr KVSM Sandhya Devi talked about health challenges and how they need to be tackled.

Superintendent of KGH Dr P Sivanand, among others, spoke. About 200-250 students were screened at the programme and their vital health data collected.