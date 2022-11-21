Kodali Nani slams Chandrababu, says he he is ready face him in Gudivada

Former minister Kodali Nani said that he is ready and would defeat Chandrababu if the latter contested from Gudivada. Speaking on the occasion, Kodali Nani told the media on Monday that Chandrababu is holding public meetings in the districts with the cadre as the public is not turning up. He said that there is no other psycho than Chandrababu.



Slamming Chandrababu Naidu's comments against the advocates in Kurnool over setting up High Court in Kurnool, Kodali Nani said that Chandrababu and Lokesh will pay the price in 2024 elections and will be the end of TDP.

Nani further asserted that there will be no loss to the people if Chandrababu will not become the chief minister of the state and opined that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be the Chief Minister as long as he is alive. He said that he is not scared of anyone in Gudivada and challenged that he would come victorious even if Chandrababu contests Gudivada. Nani made it clear that he will be with CM YS Jagan till his last breath.