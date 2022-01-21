Kodali Nani slams TDP over casino allegations, says he will leave politics, if proved

Kodali Nani challenged the TDP that he will give up politics if they prove that casinos and poker were organised at the K Convention and was ready to die if necessary.

It is learned that the main opposition TDP has targeted the K Convention Center belonging to Minister Kodali Nani and a fact check team of the party has been to Gudivada today. In the wake of the allegations, Minister Kodali Nani on Friday reacted strongly to the TDP's allegations.

Kodali Nani challenged the TDP that he will give up politics if they prove that casinos and poker were organised at the K Convention and ready to die if necessary.

He said Gudivada people amhave knowledge about his convention and opined that there is no need for the TDP's fact check team. However, he said the media can go and check what has happened at his convention. Kodali Nani said that he. immediately called the DSP and said that he had received information that something was going on in Gudivada.

The civil supplies minister said that Chandrababu and Nara Lokesh very well know about the casinos. Minister Kodali Nani said that Chandrababu Naidu's time is over.