Kodela remembered on death anniversary

Narasaraopet: MLA Kanna Lakshminarayana said the former Speaker Dr Kodela Siva Prasada Rao made his mark on Sattenapalli and Narasaraopet Assembly constituencies by taking up infrastructure development and extended cooperation for the development of the state.
Kanna laid the foundation stone for setting up Dr Kodela Siva Prasada Rao statue at Taluk Centre in Sattenapalli on Monday on occasion of the latter’s fifth death anniversary.
He named Sattenapalli R&B Guest House after Dr Kodela Siva Prasada Rao. Later, he presented the Dr Kodela Siva Prasada Rao Prathibha award to Mahatma Gandhi College principal DAR Subrahmanayam for his outstanding services to various fields.
TDP leader Dr Kodela Siva Ram and others were present.
