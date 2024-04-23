Live
- Asad goes full throttle in campaigning as other contenders lack sting in drive
- ACB finds crores worth assets from arrested sub-registrar Taslima
- Xiaomi Smarter Living 2024 Event: Livestream, Expected Announcements, and More
- Sweet tidings for the elderly population
- WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Develops File Sharing Without Internet
- Sharad Pawar Warns Of Emergence Of "New Putin" In India, Criticizes PM Modi's Governance Approach
- Hyd Congress pick delay leads to clamouring by many for seat
- Airtel unveils affordable International Roaming packs for customers travelling abroad
- Young woman ends life after parents gets her married off denying further education
- YSRCP's Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra begins, to address in Chelluru
Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao nominated as TDP candidate for NTR District
A large crowd gathered to witness the nomination of Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao as the Tiruvuru TDP alliance candidate in NTR District. The event began with special poojas at Sri Venugopalaswamy temple in Nemali village of Gampalagudem mandal, followed by a rally that started from the Vinayaka temple on the Tiruvuru bypass road and went through the main roads of the town.
Vijayawada TDP MP candidate Keshineni Shivnath (Chinni) and TDP senior leaders, including former ministers Devineni Uma, were present at the nomination ceremony. Kolikapudi submitted his nomination papers before the Tiruvuru Returning Officer, solidifying his position as the chosen candidate for the upcoming elections in NTR District.
