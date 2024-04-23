Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao nominated as TDP candidate for NTR District

A large crowd gathered to witness the nomination of Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao as the Tiruvuru TDP alliance candidate in NTR District. The event began with special poojas at Sri Venugopalaswamy temple in Nemali village of Gampalagudem mandal, followed by a rally that started from the Vinayaka temple on the Tiruvuru bypass road and went through the main roads of the town.

Vijayawada TDP MP candidate Keshineni Shivnath (Chinni) and TDP senior leaders, including former ministers Devineni Uma, were present at the nomination ceremony. Kolikapudi submitted his nomination papers before the Tiruvuru Returning Officer, solidifying his position as the chosen candidate for the upcoming elections in NTR District.