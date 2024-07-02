Kollu Ravindra launches pension distribution in Krishna district

Vijayawada: Minister for Excise, Mines and Geology Kollu Ravindra launched the distribution of NTR Bharosa social security pensions to the beneficiaries of Krishna district on Monday.

He visited a house in the 27th division in Machilipatnam and handed over the pension amount of Rs 15,000 to a physically challenged beneficiary Seema Parvin, a resident of Nuruddin Peta.

Subsequently, Minister Ravindra along with Krishna District Collector D K Balaji visited the fourth division in Machilipatnam and handed over pension to elderly woman Kagita Radhamma at ZP Centre.

Later, briefing the media, Ravindra said the State government has sanctioned pension to Seema Parvin as per the assurance given by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He said the State government increased the pension to disabled to Rs 15,000 a month.

Besides, the social welfare pensions have also been increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000. He said the pending dues of Rs 1,000 per month for a period of three months April, May and June was also handed over to the beneficiaries. He said total amount of Rs 7,000 pension was handed over to the beneficiaries on Monday (July 1).

Krishna District Collector Balaji said pensions will be distributed to 2.42 lakh beneficiaries in Krishna district. He said control rooms were set up at the MPDO offices to monitor the distribution. The family members of Seema Parvin have expressed happiness on receiving the pension.

Bandar RDO M Vani, ZP CEO in-charge Anand Kumar, former MP Konakalla Narayana Rao and other leaders were present.