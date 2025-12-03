Kolusu calls upon employees to join ‘Swarna Andhra’ mission

Vijayawada: Minister for information and public relations and housing, Kolusu Parthasarathy, called upon government employees to actively participate in the journey towards ‘Swarna Andhra’ and contribute to the state's overall development. He said that employees play a crucial role in achieving Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's vision and must deliver public services with commitment and transparency.

A delegation of the Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted and Gazetted Officers' (APNGGO) Association, led by state president A Vidyasagar, met the minister at his camp office at Tadigadapa near Vijayawada on Tuesday. During their meeting, he discussed several issues with the APNGGO leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Parthasarathy said that employees must stand in support of the Chief Minister’s Vision @ 2047, particularly at a time when the government is striving to put the state back on the path of accelerated growth after years of stagnation.

He spoke of the government’s ongoing efforts to promote development across key sectors such as agriculture, industry and services. He also noted the success of the recent Visakhapatnam Partnership Summit, which attracted record-level investments through the International Investors Meet, paving the way for sustainable employment for youth.

The minister stressed that the cooperation of employees is vital for implementing development programmes effectively. He urged them to adopt modern technology, maintain transparency, and work collectively to achieve targeted results. Parthasarathy also suggested that the Udyoga Samachara monthly magazine publish articles on government welfare and development schemes.

APNGGO Association president Vidyasagar said employees in the state are working with sincerity not only for their welfare but also for the state’s progress. He appealed to the government to prioritise employee issues, expedite health card services within two months, appoint a Pay Revision Commission Chairman, and clear pending retirement benefits on priority.

APNGGO's general secretary D V Ramana, NTR district president D S N Reddy, associate president V V Prasad, leaders D Ramesh, M Raja Babu, C V R Prasad, Sk Naziruddhin, Madhusudana Rao, K Sivaleela and others were present.