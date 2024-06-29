Kolusu visits Balaravamma Ammavarla temple

Eluru : State Minister of Housing and Information & Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy visited Sri Sri Duggirala Balaravamma Ammavarla Devasthanam at Thotapalli village of Agiripalli mandal on Friday.

Vedic scholars welcomed him with Purna Kumbham and felicitated him. They offered special puja with Vedic mantras. The minister had darshan of the goddess and fulfilled his ‘Mokku’ by breaking 108 coconuts.

He said that he is indebted for the rest of his life to Amma, who not only gave him success in election but also gave him the post of minister. He said that he will be thankful to cadres of Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and BJP to win the election.

He said that he will always be available by providing his share of support. He asked all the activists to come together and cooperate in development. He assured that he will strive for construction of Kalyana Mandapam for Ammavari Devasthanam. He sought support of all to make Nuzvid a model constituency.

Sarpanch A Srinivasa Rao, Temple Secretary Suresh Babu and others accompanied the minister.