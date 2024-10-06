Konakalla vows to address health woes of RTC staff

Vijayawada : Senior TDP leader, former MP and APSRTC new chairman Konakalla Narayana said RTC employees and bus passengers are important for him and he would try to fulfil his responsibilities efficiently as the chairman of the APSRTC. He said passenger safety is important and he would try to address the health issues faced by the RTC employees.

Narayana took charge as the chairman of the APSRTC at the RTC House in the presence of ministers, TDP leaders and the RTC officials and staff on Saturday. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has recently nominated Narayana as the chairman of the APSRTC.

Speaking to media after assuming office, Narayana said TDP leaders, who strived hard for the development of the party would get justice and his nomination to the post is the example. He stated that he would fulfil his responsibilities efficiently and try to bring good name to the government.

The former MP said he was the honorary president of the RTC union for 30 years and he knew the problems of the RTC and the health issues faced by the employees. He stated that he would try not to increase the RTC bus fares in spite of the losses suffered by the RTC.

He said the welfare of RTC employees and giving best services to the RTC passengers is very important to him. The new RTC chairman said he will make efforts to increase bus services by purchasing news buses and preference will be given to electric buses and reduce the RTC expenses. He said efforts will be made to increase cargo services to generate more revenue. Transport minister Mandipalli Ram Prasad Reddy congratulated the new RTC chairman. Excise minister Kollu Ravindra along with chairman Narayana inaugurated new Indra buses.

APSRTC executive directors K S Brahmananda Reddy, G V Ravi Varma, Chandra Sekhar, Vijayawada zone ED Gopinath Reddy, NTR district public transport officers M Y Danam and other officials and staff attended the event.