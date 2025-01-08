Live
Just In
Konaseema students shine at National Children’s Science Congress
Rajamahendravaram: Students from Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district showcased exceptional talent at the 31st National Children’s Science Congress, earning national recognition for their innovative project.
Among 500 projects presented from various states, Konaseema’s project was selected as one of the top 20 best projects. The National Children Science Congress was held from January 3 to January 6 in Bhopal.
The project, designed under the theme “Ecosystem-Based Approach (EBA) for Self-Reliance,” focused on the conservation of Pulasa fish, emphasising their crucial role in maintaining ecological balance.
Titled “Pulasa: Don’t Let Our Guest Disappear,” the project highlighted the need to preserve this species, which holds significant ecological and cultural importance. The project team comprised students and a teacher from Delhi Public School, with G Chaitanya Deepika serving as the team leader, S Rishima as a member, and D Subhashini as the guide teacher.
Dr SK Saleem Basha, Konaseema District Education Officer, and GVS Subrahmanyam, District Science Officer lauded the efforts of the Delhi Public School management, students, and faculty for bringing national prestige to the district.