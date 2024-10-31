Konda Surekha offers prayers to Lord Balaji

Tirumala : Telangana Minister for Forest and Environment and Endowments Konda Surekha offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala during Archana seva on Wednesday early morning. They were accorded warm welcome by the TTD officials at the temple entrance and after darshan, the Minister was offered Vedasirvachanam, Prasadam and Shesha Vastramat Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s wife Geeta, daughter and son-in law also had darshan.

Anchor Pradeep and actor Prema also had darshan on the same day.