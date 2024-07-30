Kondababu makes a comeback in Kakinada

Rajamahendravaram: Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao, popularly known as Vanamadi Kondababu, secured a decisive victory in the 2024 general election in the Kakinada City constituency, representing the TDP with support from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Kondababu defeated YSRCP candidate Dwarampudi Chandrasekhara Reddy with a significant majority of 56,572 votes.

He is a prominent leader in the fishermen community and commands substantial influence over the backward classes (BCs) in Kakinada. His political journey began with the TDP and he first contested the Kakinada seat in 1999, winning as MLA with a majority of 4,506 votes against Congress candidate Mallipudi Mangapati Pallam Raju.

This victory was largely attributed to the support of K V R Chowdary, a key figure in East Godavari politics, who was known as the kingmaker in the united East Godavari district for decades. Chowdary campaigned directly for the TDP in Kakinada city, boosting Kondababu’s political prospects.

Despite facing defeats in the 2004 and 2009 elections, Kondababu made a comeback in 2014, defeating Dwarampudi Chandrasekhara Reddy with a majority of 24,259 votes. However, he lost to the same opponent in the 2019 elections by 14,111 votes.

When TDP was in opposition, Kondababu remained a steadfast supporter of TDP, actively addressing issues such as corruption and illegal activities under the YSRCP government. His persistent efforts and vocal criticism of the ruling party’s shortcomings helped him regain public support and achieve a strong comeback in the 2024 elections.

Kondababu’s victory has also boosted morale in the Jana Sena Party, with Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan vowing to defeat Chandrasekhara Reddy, who is closely associated with YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy.