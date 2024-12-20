Kondapalli Fort to be developed to attract more tourists

Vijayawada : Kondapalli fort will be developed to attract tourists of other states, said NTR district collector G Lakshmisha. The collector along with the principal secretary, Government of Andhra Pradesh G Vani Mohan and other officials inspected the Kondapalli fort on Thursday.

Lakshmisha made the visit to inspect the fort and take steps for developing the historical structure as a major tourist attraction of the NTR district.

He inspected the fort, photos and infrastructure facilities.

Later, speaking to the media, Lakshmisha said the historical fort will be developed with the assistance of the department of archaeology and museums, tourism and added that the dis-trict administration will also allocate funds for providing infrastructure facilities. He said Kon-dapalli fort renovation was made to keep the fort alive and elegant and celebrations were held in a grand fashion in 2019.

Lakshmisha said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is giving top priority to promote tourism and develop the historical monuments to attract tourists as part of the Swarnadhra Vision@ 2047.

He said the district administration is planning to organise cultural programmes to make the fort lively and stated that wide publicity will be given to attract more tourists.

Principal secretary, service affairs, G Vani Mohan said the Kondapalli fort has a great history of 1,000 years and many prominent leaders ruled the region from the fort. She said funds were allocated to develop the fort when it fell into dilapidated condition in 2019 and advanced technology was used for development and renovation.

She said awareness will be created among the people to conduct auspicious programmes and other events at Kondapalli fort without fanfare, splendour and heavy expenditure.

AP tourism joint director YV Prasanna Lakshmi, district tourism officer A Silpa, assistant tour-ism district officer A Gopal, deputy director of department of archaeology and museums O Rama Subbareddy and other officials participated in the visit.