  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kondaveedu Fort to be developed as tourist place

Palnadu district collector Siva Sankar Lotheti visiting Kondaveeti Fort on Monday. Palnadu district forest officer Ramachandra Rao is also seen.
x

Palnadu district collector Siva Sankar Lotheti visiting Kondaveeti Fort on Monday. Palnadu district forest officer Ramachandra Rao is also seen.

Highlights

Palnadu district Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti assured that the district administration will take steps to develop historical Kondaveedu Fort as a tourist place.

Narasaraopet: Palnadu district Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti assured that the district administration will take steps to develop historical Kondaveedu Fort as a tourist place. He paid a surprise visit to Kondaveedu Fort on Monday and interacted with the visitors.

Speaking on this occasion, the Collector said they will set up a play zone, park, and canteen for the convenience of the visitors. He directed the officials to take steps to improve facilities at the fort and stressed coordination among the officials. He assured that by September 15, they will complete boating, night cabbing, trekking and climbing.

District forest officer Ramachandra Rao and Yadlapadu tahsildar were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X