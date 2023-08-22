Kondaveedu Fort to be developed as tourist place

Narasaraopet: Palnadu district Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti assured that the district administration will take steps to develop historical Kondaveedu Fort as a tourist place. He paid a surprise visit to Kondaveedu Fort on Monday and interacted with the visitors.



Speaking on this occasion, the Collector said they will set up a play zone, park, and canteen for the convenience of the visitors. He directed the officials to take steps to improve facilities at the fort and stressed coordination among the officials. He assured that by September 15, they will complete boating, night cabbing, trekking and climbing.

District forest officer Ramachandra Rao and Yadlapadu tahsildar were present.