Live
- Pareshan Boys Imran, Harsha Sai Abscond After Police Crack Down on Betting App Promotion
- After Rabri Devi and Tej Pratap, ED questions Lalu Prasad in IRCTC land-for-job case
- Sunita Williams returns from space, politicians hail India's daughter for her achievements
- GMR Hyderabad International Airport Connects Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam through VietJet
- Dreams have no upper limits: Kerala Speaker congratulates Sunita Williams
- Telangana Budget: Key Updates on Ration Cards, Civil Supplies
- Is New Bus Terminal on Cards at Aramgrah to Reduce Stress on MGBS, JBS?
- Nara Lokesh Announces Rating System for Schools
- Lookout notices for 69 Bangladeshi infiltrators possessing Indian passports
- 46,000 police posts lying vacant in West Bengal
Korea, AP explore ways of economic collaboration
A team of South Korean officials holds talks with ministers Bharath, Srinivas
Vijayawada: A Korean delegation comprising Jund Deok Min, chairman of Make in India Korea/special envoy representative of Andhra Pradesh and Goo, special advisor of Lotte Group met minister for industries and commerce and food processing TG Bharath and minister for MSME, SERP, NRI empowerment and relations Kondapalli Srinivas on Tuesday at the Secretariat as part of efforts to strengthen economic, investment and trade relations between the state government and South Korea.
The delegation deliberated on establishing skill academy on PPP model by signing MoU between the state government and skill academy, collaboration with Korean companies for customised training programmes and deployment of Korean trainers in India, developing Korean MSME industrial complex in India, attracting Korean Investments in 25 key industries including agro and food processing, marine, shrimp processing and packing, reviving exports of premium mangoes to Korea, expanding Indian premium brands like handicrafts, Ayurveda and processed foods in Korean market.
The delegation also evinced interest in partnering with Korean solar companies to set up manufacturing and training Centres in Andhra Pradesh and Korea-India collaboration for secondary battery manufacturing, training and technology transfer. Minister Bharath informed the delegation that the government is proactively inviting Korean investments across various sectors including electronics in the state.
Kondapalli Srinivas highlighted the advantages of investing in AP, particularly in areas such as skilling, food processing, product standardisation, agro-automation and the sharing of state-of-the-art Korean technologies in shipbuilding, packaging, and MSME Parks.