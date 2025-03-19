Korea, AP explore ways of economic collaboration

Vijayawada: A Korean delegation comprising Jund Deok Min, chairman of Make in India Korea/special envoy representative of Andhra Pradesh and Goo, special advisor of Lotte Group met minister for industries and commerce and food processing TG Bharath and minister for MSME, SERP, NRI empowerment and relations Kondapalli Srinivas on Tuesday at the Secretariat as part of efforts to strengthen economic, investment and trade relations between the state government and South Korea.

The delegation deliberated on establishing skill academy on PPP model by signing MoU between the state government and skill academy, collaboration with Korean companies for customised training programmes and deployment of Korean trainers in India, developing Korean MSME industrial complex in India, attracting Korean Investments in 25 key industries including agro and food processing, marine, shrimp processing and packing, reviving exports of premium mangoes to Korea, expanding Indian premium brands like handicrafts, Ayurveda and processed foods in Korean market.

The delegation also evinced interest in partnering with Korean solar companies to set up manufacturing and training Centres in Andhra Pradesh and Korea-India collaboration for secondary battery manufacturing, training and technology transfer. Minister Bharath informed the delegation that the government is proactively inviting Korean investments across various sectors including electronics in the state.

Kondapalli Srinivas highlighted the advantages of investing in AP, particularly in areas such as skilling, food processing, product standardisation, agro-automation and the sharing of state-of-the-art Korean technologies in shipbuilding, packaging, and MSME Parks.