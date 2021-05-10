Top
Korukonda: Cops warn curfew violators of seizing vehicles

North Zone DSP Kadali Venkareswara Rao speaking to reporters in Korukonda on Sunday
North Zone DSP Kadali Venkareswara Rao speaking to reporters in Korukonda on Sunday

Highlights

Korukonda: North Zone Deputy Superintendent of Police Kadali Venkatswara Rao has said that fines were imposed on 140 persons who violated curfew rules....

Korukonda: North Zone Deputy Superintendent of Police Kadali Venkatswara Rao has said that fines were imposed on 140 persons who violated curfew rules.

Speaking to reporters at a police station here on Sunday, he said hereafter the vehicles also be seized, if the riders come out during the curfew period.

Curfew helps to reduce corona cases and everyone should cooperate with the government in this regard.

The curfew was imposed for the sake of the people and they should remember it. Life is more valuable than anything, he said. Gokavaram inspector Chenna Rao was also present.

