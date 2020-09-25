Korukonda: MLA Jakkampudi Raja inspects Radhasala

Korukonda: Rajanagaram MLA and Kapu Corporation chairman Jakkampudi Raja inspected Radhasala here on Thursday, in which the sacred chariot of Lord Sri Lakshmi Nrusimha Swamy was kept.



He discussed with carpenters and temple in-charge Ravi on how to arrange doors to Radhasala and in how many days the doors will be completed.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy directed to give maximum protection to the chariots of various temples and take up necessary works in this regard, in the wake of a fire mishap at Sri Lakshmi Nrusimha Swamy temple at Antervedi in which its sacred chariot was gutted, he averred.

The ancient temple was adopted by Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple, Annavaram six years ago for its overall development and the officials also directed to complete the works without any delay, he added.