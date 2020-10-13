Korukonda: MLA Jakkampudi Raja, scientists visit paddy fields hit by 'Endu Tegulu'

Korukonda: Rajanagaram MLA and Kapu Corporation chairman Jakkampudi Raja has said that steps will be taken to combat Endu Tegulu, which is damaging paddy crop in the mandal.

He along with agriculture scientists and officials inspected the damaged paddy fields in Rapaka and Chinna Kondepudi villages in the mandal on Monday.

Later, he said the issue will be taken to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and asked the farming community not to worry in this regard. He asked agriculture scientists and officials to initiate steps to put an end to Endu Tegulu, owing to which the farmers are incurring huge loss.

Farmers of Korukonda, Sitanagaram and Rajanagaram mandals demanded that the government treat Endu Tegulu as natural calamity and initiate steps immediately to control it.

The scientists visited damaged paddy fields in Kotikesavaram village also. Scientists ASR Sarma, Bharat Chandra, agricultural officers Madhav Rao, BK Mallikarjuna Rao, Surya Kumar and others were present.