Korukonda: MLA promises building for Photographers Association

Korukonda: Rajanagaram MLA and Kapu Corporation chairman Jakkampudi Raja participated in the installation programme of new executive body of Godavari Professional Photographers and Welfare Association held at Polasanapalli Hanmantha Rao's garden at Madhurapudi on Friday.

Later, he asked the new executive body members to put their endeavour for the development of association members. The association members also take care of the health of its members and enhance their professional skills which is the need of the hour.

He assured to construct office building for the association shortly and extend his help to them any time.

Association honorary president Allu Bobby, president P Shivarama Krishna, vice-president G Babu Rao, secretary B Sekhar, treasurer M Rambabu and other members were present.