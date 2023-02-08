Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy's friend Ramashiva Reddy denies phone tapping allegations

Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy friend Ramashiva Reddy clarified the phone tapping allegations are untrue. Speaking at the media conference on the allegations, he said he has Android phone and opined that every call is recorded on the phone. He said that Kotamreddy's audio that is being circulated was not phone tapping and just a call recording.

"It was not a deliberately recorded call and I did not expect that there would be such a controversy about the call recording," Ramashiva Reddy said adding that he has come to tell truth as the fake information is being circulated on social media. He said he is ready to give his mobile phone to forensic department.

He said that he has been associated with YSR family for 30 years and has a abundant faith on the YSR family.