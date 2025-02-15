Kotappakonda Tirunallu arrangements reviewed

Narasaraopet: Secretary to the government (Endowments Department) V Vinay Chand directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for the convenience of the devotees visiting the hill shrine Kotappakonda on the occasion of Kotappakonda Tirunallu to be held on February 26.

He visited the Kotappakonda temple on Friday and reviewed the arrangements for Tirunallu. He examined the queue lines at the temple and stressed on the need to provide hassle-free darshan to the common devotees visiting the temple and explained the need for coordination among various government departments.

Later, he performed puja to Sri Trikoteswara Swamy. Vedic Pundits blessed him and offered prasadam and theerdham.

Kotappakonda executive officer Chandrasekhar, Narasaraopet RDO Madhulatha and DMHO Ravi accompanied him.