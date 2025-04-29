Live
Kovelamudi Ravindra is new Guntur mayor
Joint collector and Guntur mayoral election presiding officer A Bhargav Teja handing over election declaration to mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra at the GMC Council Hall on Monday. Union Minister of State for Rural Development Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, MLC Alapati Rajendra Prasad, MLAs Galla Madhavi, B Ramanjaneyulu are also seen
Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation TDP floor leader Kovelamudi Ravindra (Nani) secured 34 votes out of 63 corporators and ex-officio members to get elected as Guntur mayor in the mayoral election at the GMC special council meeting on Monday. While the YSRCP corporator Achhala Venkata Reddy who contested as a mayor secured 27 votes in the election and was defeated.
Guntur district joint collector and mayoral election presiding officer A Bhargav Teja handed over election declaration to Kovelamudi Ravindra and administered oath with him. Kovelamudi Ravindra took over charge as mayor.
Later, Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, MLAs MD Naseer Ahmed, Galla Madhavi, B Ramanjaneyulu, and temporary mayor Sk Sajeela congratulated him.
Addressing the media, Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said due to combined efforts of MLAs and corporators, TDP bagged the prestigious Guntur mayor post. Earlier, Dr Kolli Sarada, Chukka Yesu Ratnam elected on TDP tickets had worked as mayors.
Resignation of mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu led to mayoral election. TDP and JSP bagged all the standing committee seats.