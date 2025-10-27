Krishna collector reviews cyclone preparedness

Machilipatnam (Krishna District): Krishna district collector DK Balaji on Sunday visited Manginapudi beach and inspected weather conditions in view of the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) warning that heavy to very heavy rains are likely to lash the district between October 27 and 29 due to a low-pressure system in the southeast Bay of Bengal. The system, named Cyclone Montha, is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall across the district. In view of this, the district collector, along with Machilipatnam RDO K Swathi, Fisheries Department Officer Ayya Nagaraja, and Revenue officials, visited the Manginapudi beach.

The Collector inspected the wave impact and directed officials to alert fishermen not to venture into the sea. He instructed police personnel at the beach to restrict public entry and remain vigilant.

Following the directions from the district collector, the Krishna district police have closed the Manginapudi beach, and bandobast has been arranged there. Later, Collector Balaji conducted a teleconference with field officers to review cyclone preparedness and mandal-wise arrangements. He emphasised that unlike floods, a cyclone impacts the entire district, bringing widespread heavy rain and gusty winds reaching up to 100 kmph. He directed officials to identify vulnerable villages, prepare relief camps, and shift people from low-lying and weak housing areas to safer locations by Sunday night. He instructed that relief camps should be equipped with electricity, drinking water, toilets, food, and health camps. Sanitation teams must be deployed to prevent waterborne diseases, and fallen trees or poles should be cleared immediately to avoid traffic disruption. Essential commodities should be supplied to fair price shops before the cyclone strikes. Balaji urged officials from all departments to work in coordination and take preventive measures to ensure that no loss of human or animal life occurs. He warned of disciplinary action against negligent officers and advised people to stay alert, charge mobile devices, and keep emergency materials ready.