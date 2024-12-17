Krishna dist students shine at national level

Vijayawada: In a proud moment for Krishna district, five students from the region have emerged victorious at the national-level handwriting competition organised by the All India Handwriting and Graphology Association, New Delhi.

The competition, which was held on July 14, 2024, saw participation from over three lakh students across the country. The Krishna district students who won at the national-level were felicitated by district collector DK Balaji at Collectorate on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, collector Balaji emphasised the importance of good handwriting in achieving success in competitive exams like IAS.

He advised students to practice handwriting from childhood and encouragedthem to focus on learning rather than just scoring marks. He presented certificates and medals to the winners, congratulating them on their achievement.

The All India Handwriting and Graphology Association’s secretary P Bhuvanachandra was also present at the felicitation ceremony. He congratulated the winners, their parents, teachers, and schools, saying that the competition aimed to promote good handwriting habits among students.