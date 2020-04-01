Krishna district on high alert amid increase in Coronavirus suspects post Nizamuddin issue

About 40 people from the district who have attended the religious prayers on the 14th of this month reached Vijayawada two weeks ago. It is noteworthy that all those who visited their hometowns kept their trip secret and participated in the prayers held at lunch call mosques. However, the government have been alarmed by the corona symptoms for some of the recent arrivals in the two Telugu states. The details of their visit to Delhi have been collected and all have been shifted to Quarantine.

Officials have identified 28 people from Vijayawada city, 9 from Jaggaiahpet zone, two from Nuzivid and one from Nandigama Zone. Two more trains, including AP Express, have reached the district on the 18th of this month. As a precautionary measure, they are conducting medical tests. After their visit to Delhi, all of them from the Vijayawada city, Jaggayapet, Nuzivid and Nandigama zones have returned to their homes on the 18th of this month. On the 20th, it was found that the prayers were held in their local mosques. All of them are currently undergoing check-ups and a 13-year-old boy reported to die of corona disease.

About 40 people from across the district went to Delhi. One of them died in Vijayawada city on Sunday. The remaining 39 were taken to Quarantine on Monday by Revenue and Police officials. So far, 35 people have been treated at the railway hospital in Vijayawada city, 88 in Centini, Gangoor and Veterinary College.