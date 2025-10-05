Krishna district unit will be made an ideal Red Cross branch: Collector

Vijayawada: Krishna District Collector DK Balaji said that every effort would be made to make the Krishna District Red Cross Society an ideal branch in the country.

He was speaking at the general body meeting of the Indian Red Cross Society, Krishna district branch, held at the Zilla Parishad Meeting Hall in Machilipatnam on Saturday. A new management committee was formed with Dr Dasari Ramakrishna Prasad, activist of the Swachh Sundara Challapalli movement, as Chairman and Sarvisetti Bhaskar as Vice Chairman.

The Collector, who also serves as President of the district Red Cross, said the society is known for its selfless humanitarian services. He recalled that the Red Cross was founded in 1859 by Swiss philanthropist Jean Henry Dunant, who was moved by the plight of soldiers wounded in war. The organisation went on to receive the first Nobel Peace Prize in 1901.

With a history of nearly 170 years, the Red Cross is now active across the world, he said. In India, it was set up in 1920 through an Act of Parliament, with the President of India, Governors, and Collectors serving as heads at national, state, and district levels. The Collector urged the committee to work unitedly to strengthen services in health, education, and livelihood support, so that the Krishna district could become a model Red Cross branch.

Earlier, he paid floral tributes to Dunant’s portrait. State observer Ramachandra Raju, District Revenue Officer K Chandrasekhara Rao, patrons, life members, and officials participated.