Krishna Milk Union launches semen distribution

Jaggaiahpet (NTR district): Jaggaiahpet MLA Sriram Rajagopal (Tatayya), KDCC Chairman Nettem Sriraghuram, NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha, Krishna Milk Union Chairman Chalasani Anjaneyulu, and State Animal Husbandry Department Director T Damodar Naidu inaugurated the distribution of sex-sorted semen (for female calves) at the KMU Meeting Hall in Chillakallu village of Jaggaiahpet mandal on Monday.

As part of a government initiative, each dose of sex-sorted semen costs Rs 150. However, the Krishna Milk Union is providing Rs 100 subsidy, making the final price just Rs 50 per dose. This programme is not limited to dairy farmers who supply milk to the Krishna Milk Union but is available to all dairy farmers in the combined Krishna district.

During the event, Chalasani Anjaneyulu, Chairman of the Krishna Milk Union, stated that the union is dedicated to supporting dairy farmers. He expressed confidence that this initiative will lead to sustainable rural livelihoods and strengthen the financial stability of farmers. Sriram Rajagopal (Tatayya) praised the Krishna Milk Union for its support of dairy farmers. He expressed his strong belief that measures like the “Chandranna Gokulam” (cattle sheds) scheme and the distribution of sex-sorted semen will boost the dairy industry’s growth.

Nettem Sriraghuram lauded the Krishna Milk Union’s efforts to improve the economic well-being of dairy farmers and extended special congratulations to its chairman, Chalasani Anjaneyulu. T Damodar Naidu called the Krishna Milk Union’s programme a “monumental effort” that will serve as an inspiration for other districts in the state. Dr G Lakshmisha noted that the P4 programme aims to bring prosperity to families and create a poverty-free society.

Krishna Milk Union Managing Director Kolli Eswara Babu, Municipal Chairman Rangapuram Raghavender, Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Department M Hanumantha Rao, K Srinivasulu along with board and trust directors, and local dairy farmers were present.

