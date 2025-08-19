Krishna river overflows at Prakasam barrage, first danger warning issued

The Krishna River continues to swell, prompting the issuance of a danger warning at the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada. Current flood flows are recorded at 3.91 lakh cusecs, with projections indicating a possible increase to 6 lakh cusecs by this evening or Wednesday.

In response to the rising waters, the barrage is fully releasing water downstream by lifting 69 gates. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as conditions develop.