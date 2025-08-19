Live
- Over 2.14 lakh gram panchayats now digitally connected, 21,748 mobile towers commissioned
- PM Modi highlights landmark initiatives driving India’s growth
- Complaint Filed Against Telangana Officers for Alleged Political Bias
- ChatGPT Go Debuts in India at Rs 399: Affordable AI Plan with GPT-5, Image Generation, and UPI Support
- Vikran Engineering IPO 2025: Price, Lot Size, Timeline & Key Details
- Manu Bhaker bags bronze in 10m air pistol at Asian Shooting Championship
- India Squad for Asia Cup 2025 T20 in UAE: Complete Team & Match Highlights
- Another Awami League leader arrested in Bangladesh
- What do we know about Aamir Khan and his alleged son 'Jaan' with Jessica Hines?
- TPCC chief flays centre over urea supply to Telangana, urges to take necessary steps
Krishna river overflows at Prakasam barrage, first danger warning issued
The Krishna River continues to swell, prompting the issuance of a danger warning at the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada. Current flood flows are recorded at 3.91 lakh cusecs, with projections indicating a possible increase to 6 lakh cusecs by this evening or Wednesday.
In response to the rising waters, the barrage is fully releasing water downstream by lifting 69 gates. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as conditions develop.
