Krishna varsity to host All India Women’s Netball tourney

Vijayawada: Krishna University (KrU) vice-chancellor Prof K Ramji said his university would host the prestigious All India Inter-University Netball (Women) Tournament for the academic year 2025-26 at Maris Stella College (Autonomous) in Vijayawada from February 14 to 18. In this connection, Prof Ramji, along with physical directors and Maris Stella College principal Dr Inyasamma, inspected the ongoing arrangements at the college campus. He directed the tournament organising committee to expedite the preparation of playing courts, grounds, and other facilities to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

Addressing the media, the vice-chancellor said the tournament has been entrusted to Krishna University by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi. He said this would be the third All India Inter-University tournament hosted by Krishna University since its establishment, reflecting the institution’s growing capability in organising national-level sports events.

Prof Ramji said 80 universities from across the country have confirmed participation so far, and the number is expected to rise further. Nearly 1,000 players, along with coaches, managers and officials, are expected to take part in the five-day championship, he said. The tournament would be organised on a knockout-cum-league basis, and the fixture draw is scheduled for January 28, he said.

He said Maris Stella College was finalised as the venue for the convenience of teams arriving from different parts of the country, as Vijayawada offers better connectivity and logistics. The college authorities are upgrading sports infrastructure in accordance with the AIU Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), he said.

As per Netball Federation norms, six courts are being prepared—four courts for matches and two courts for practice sessions—to ensure smooth scheduling of games and training.

He added that the upcoming women’s netball tournament at Maris Stella College would further strengthen the University’s reputation in sports administration and encourage more participation among women athletes. The Vice-Chancellor said reception centres would be arranged at Vijayawada railway station and at the tournament venue to receive teams and assist them with accommodation and travel coordination.

Further, he said invitations have been extended to HRD, Electronics, and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Ramamohan Rao, and other dignitaries for the inaugural and prize distribution ceremonies.