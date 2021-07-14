Krishna water row: AP govt. moves Supreme Court against Telangana, seeks to notify KRMB jurisdiction

The Andhra Pradesh government led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has approached the Supreme Court over Telangana's attitude in Krishna river water. The petitioner has filed that Telangana is obstructing the water to Andhra Pradesh by using excess water than allotted. On this occasion, the government‌ appealed to the Supreme Court to notify the jurisdiction of the Krishna River Management Board.









In the same way, it asked the court to cancel GO issued by the Telangana government on June 28. "The Telangana government is acting unconstitutionally depriving the people of their right to access water for cultivation of drinking; Telangana is violating the Krishna Waters Distribution Award and bifurcation Act, " the AP government said in its petition.

Earlier on Tuesday, State Chief Secretary Adityanath Das on Tuesday wrote a letter to Union Water Resources Secretary Pankaj. He clarified that the decision to move Supreme Court over Krishna river water row was taken to strengthen the central government by performing its duties fairly and not to narrow it down. The letter said that the AP government had repeatedly complained to the board and the central water departments about the atrocities in Telangana.