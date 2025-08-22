Krishna waters released into Marala reservoir

Bukkapatnam: Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy, along with former Minister Dr Palle Raghunatha Reddy, released Krishna waters into Marala Reservoir in Bukkapatnam mandal on Thursday.

MLA Sindhura Reddy said the government is committed to ensuring irrigation water for every acre in the constituency. “The vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is to see joy in the eyes of farmers. The CM completed Handri-Neeva project to make Rayalaseema green and prosperous,” she stated.

She further assured that Krishna waters will fill 193 tanks and 2 reservoirs in Puttaparthi constituency, ensuring irrigation benefits for farmers across the region.

Former minister Dr Raghunatha Reddy highlighted that the government aims to transform Rayalaseema into a horticulture hub through Handri-Neeva project. He explained that water from the Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers is being brought through a 370-km Handri-Neeva canal, from Malyala in Kurnool district to Jeedipalli Reservoir and further to Marala.

“The government has taken responsibility to irrigate every acre in Puttaparthi constituency. Along with the Bukkapatanam tank, 14 tanks in the region and the Marala Reservoir with a capacity of 0.04 TMC are being filled,” he said.