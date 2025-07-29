Krishnadevaraya University celebrates Foundation Day with grandeur

Anantapur: Sri Krishnadevaraya University celebrated its Foundation Day with great enthusiasm at the Bhuvana Vijaya Auditorium on Monday.

The event was presided over by Prof D Anjaneyulu, Principal of the University College of Science and Arts.

The chief guest of the ceremony was Prof B Anita, Vice-Chancellor of the University. Distinguished guest Prof C R Vishweshwara Rao, former Rector of SKU and former Vice-Chancellor of Vikrama Simhapuri University, graced the occasion. The event also witnessed participation from Prof G Venkata Naidu, Rector, and Dr E Ramesh Babu, Registrar of SKU.

During the event, Registrar Dr E Ramesh Babu highlighted the university‘s journey since its inception, listing former Vice-Chancellors, the evolution of departments, faculty strength, and current academic progress. He praised the collective efforts that elevated the universityto its present stature.

Prof G Venkata Naidu lauded the contributions of former Vice-Chancellors and emphasised the academic and infrastructural progress of the university.

Vice-Chancellor Prof B Anita elaborated on the various schemes implemented at SKU, including PM-USHA and RUSA, which brought significant funding and development across departments. She appreciated the ISRO-supported research in atmospheric sciences by the Physics Department and shared updates on activities at the university‘s Incubation Centre and Women’s Studies Centre, which she had inaugurated during her earlier tenure.

Special guest Prof C R Vishweshwara Rao spoke on the need for educational reforms under NEP 2020, encouraging students to make the best use of university facilities and strive for academic excellence.

As part of the celebrations, winners of various sports competitions were felicitated with certificates of appreciation. The event concluded with vibrant cultural performances.

Faculty, retired professors, research scholars, students, principals from engineering and pharmacy colleges, hostel staff and media representatives were present.