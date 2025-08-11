‘Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum’ celebrated at NSU

Tirupati: The National Sanskrit University (NSU) in Tirupati, in association with Sri Annamayya Dance Academy and Apusma, hosted the cultural programme ‘Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum’ on Sunday with grandeur.

The chief guest, renowned astrologer Saripella Sriramachandra Murthy, elaborated on the theme of the event and highlighted the greatness of the Bhagavad Gita.

University in-charge Registrar Dr Kambhampati Sambasiva Murthy described the Bhagavad Gita as a priceless treasure bestowed upon humanity and encouraged everyone to engage in regular Gita recitation.

Academic Dean Prof Rajanikant Shukla said that the Bhagavad Gita offers solutions to the challenges faced in human life.

Dr Narayana Swamy, Andhra Pradesh coordinator for the National Telugu Book of Records, Malaysia, praised Telugu as a rich and significant language. He noted that the organisation is recording remarkable achievements related to Telugu language, culture and Sanskrit heritage at the national level.

Vagvardhini Parishad coordinator Dr Bharat Bhushan Rath urged people to understand the essence of the Gita through the study of Sanskrit. Event organiser Dr Sriram Babu expressed gratitude to the university for its support in hosting Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum. He also received a certificate of appreciation from the National Telugu Book of Records during the programme. The event was coordinated by nodal officer Dr Kanapala Kumar, faculty member of the Translation Department.

The programme featured a devotional dance performance on Lord Krishna, accompanied by Gita recitation. Students from various schools and colleges in Tirupati, particularly from Sri Padmavathi Degree College, participated, presenting performances that reflected the life and teachings of Lord Krishna with devotion and reverence.