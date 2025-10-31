Krishnamma Harathi at Srisailam on Oct 31

Srisailam: As part of the ongoing Karthika Masotsavam celebrations being conducted from October 22 to November 21, the Srisailam Devasthanam will organise the sacred Krishnamma Harathi at Pathalaganga on Friday evening.

The temple authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the event.

According to the temple officials, the ritual will commence with the recitation of sankalpam by temple priests, praying for universal welfare, followed by Maha Ganapati Puja seeking the successful completion of the ceremony.

Later, special pujas and sare samarpana will be performed to the idol of Krishnaveni Nadimathalli installed on the banks of Pathalaganga.

As part of the ritual, ten types of traditional harathis — Eka Harathi, Netra Harathi, Bilva Harathi, Naga Harathi, Pancha Harathi, Sadyojatadi Pancha Harathis, Kumbha Harathi, Nakshatra Harathi, Ratha Harathi, and Karpura Harathi — will be offered to the Goddess.

Each harathi carries distinct spiritual significance, believed to bring divine grace, peace of mind, good health, prosperity, and the removal of all obstacles and sins. The Devasthanam authorities have appealed to devotees to participate in the auspicious event and seek the blessings of Krishnaveni Nadimathalli.

The Krishnamma Harathi at Pathalaganga has been a major spiritual highlight of the Karthika Masotsavam, attracting large numbers of devotees every year.