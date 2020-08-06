KRMB allocates 17 TMC of Krishna river water to Andhra Pradesh

The Krishna River Management Board has made allocations of Krishna water to two Telugu states on Wednesday. The board has allotted 37.672 TMCs to Telangana and 17 TMCs to Andhra Pradesh in the Krishna River waters while Pothireddipadu head regulator from has been allotted 9 TMCs to Chennai drinking water supply, 9 TMC to Rayalaseema and Nellore districts for drinking and cultivation needs and 8 TMC to Handri-Neeva from Srisailam reservoir.

While in Telangana, 7,746 TMCs have been allotted from Srisailam project to Kalvakurthi excavation project, 22,186 TMCs to left canal and AMRP from Nagarjunasagar 7,746 TMCs to Hyderabad drinking water needs and 7.740 TMCs to Mission Bhagiratha.

It is directed the Chief Engineers of the respective projects to take responsibility for not consuming more than the allotted water. Krishna Board Member Secretary Harikesh Meena on Wednesday issued orders to this effect. In August, Telangana wrote letters to the Krishna Board asking it to release 8 TMCs to Handri-Neeva and 9 through the Pothireddipadu Head Regulator for drinking and irrigation purposes and to allocate 37.672 TMCs.

The board, after considering the proposals of the two states, calculated that the joint venture Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar projects had 110,440 TMC above the minimum water level as on Monday. Among them, AP has been allocated water to the extent proposed by Telangana. The Andhra Pradesh government has opposed the Telangana government's proposal to release the remaining share of water this year, which was not used last year.

It clarified that the allocations are stipulated for the year mentioned itself and the surplus water should be treated as carry over. The Krishna Board said in the order that the matter would be discussed at a three member committee meeting and a decision would be taken in this regard.