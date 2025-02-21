Live
KRMB Postpones Special Meeting on Water Shares
The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has rescheduled its special meeting to discuss water allocations for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, now set for Monday, the 24th. Initially planned for today, the meeting was called in order to address water shares for the remainder of the current water year and other pertinent matters.
The Chairman of the Krishna Board, Atul Jain, was slated to meet with the Special Chief Secretary of the Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Department and the Chief Secretary of the Telangana Irrigation Department this afternoon. However, the Special Chief Secretary from Andhra Pradesh requested a postponement, citing prior commitments that would prevent his attendance.
Consequently, the KRMB has shifted the meeting to Monday at 3:30 pm, to be held at the Hyderabad Water Soudha. Notifications have been sent to both states regarding the change in schedule.