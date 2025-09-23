  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

KRU archery tourney tomorrow

Highlights

Vijayawada: Satavahana College, Vijayawada, will host the Krishna University Inter-Collegiate (KRUIC) Archery Tournament for Men and Women on its...

Vijayawada: Satavahana College, Vijayawada, will host the Krishna University Inter-Collegiate (KRUIC) Archery Tournament for Men and Women on its campus on September 24. The competitions would commence at 9 am, announced In-Charge Principal and Tournament Chairman M Brahmaiah, along with Organising Secretary and Physical Director Dr B Ch Sangeetha Rao.

In a press release issued here on Monday, they informed that participants must bring three sets of their college ID cards along with the eligibility forms. Outstanding archers would be shortlisted for the Krishna University Men’s and Women’s teams, which would represent the Krishna University at the All India Inter-University Archery Tournament.

Further, they said the national-level tournament is scheduled to be conducted at Guru Kashi University, Punjab, from October 13 to 17. For further details, interested participants can contact Organising Secretary Dr Sangeetha Rao at Satavahana College.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick