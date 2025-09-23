KRU archery tourney tomorrow

Vijayawada: Satavahana College, Vijayawada, will host the Krishna University Inter-Collegiate (KRUIC) Archery Tournament for Men and Women on its campus on September 24. The competitions would commence at 9 am, announced In-Charge Principal and Tournament Chairman M Brahmaiah, along with Organising Secretary and Physical Director Dr B Ch Sangeetha Rao.

In a press release issued here on Monday, they informed that participants must bring three sets of their college ID cards along with the eligibility forms. Outstanding archers would be shortlisted for the Krishna University Men’s and Women’s teams, which would represent the Krishna University at the All India Inter-University Archery Tournament.

Further, they said the national-level tournament is scheduled to be conducted at Guru Kashi University, Punjab, from October 13 to 17. For further details, interested participants can contact Organising Secretary Dr Sangeetha Rao at Satavahana College.