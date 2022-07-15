Kshatriya Samithi delegation meets CM YS Jagan

Tadepalli (Guntur District): A delegation of Kshatriya Seva Samithi (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) has met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Thursday.

The delegation thanked the Chief Minister for celebrating 125th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju on a grand scale and presented him a memento.

Chief Whip Mudunuri Prasada Raju, Kshatriya Seva Samithi Chairman P Sarraju, president P Nagaraju, vice-president V Venkateswara Raju, joint secretary DVSSN Raju, treasurer P Venkateswara Raju, federation chairman Ch Venkatapathi Raju, secretary DSS Raju and vice-chairman Anjaneya Raju were among the delegation.