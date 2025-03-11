Live
Kumaradhara Theertha Mukkoti on March 14
Tirumala: Kumaradhara-Pasupu Dhara Theertha Mukkoti is scheduled to take place in Tirumala on March 14.
Devotees, who are aged, physically challenged, obese and suffering from chronic diseases, children below 10 years, will not be allowed to trek Theertham path.
To avoid traffic congestion and for the safety of pilgrims, APSRTC is arranging buses to transport devotees from Gogarbham dam to Pa-pavinasanam Dam. Devotees will be allowed to trek Theertham from 5 am till 12 noon on March 14. Srivari Sevaks will distribute Annaprasadam, buttermilk and water packets to devotees at Papavinasanam Dam from 5 am onwards.
Doctors, paramedical staff and ambulances will be set up for the safety of pilgrims.
