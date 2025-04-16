Kumbotsavam performed at Srisailam hill shrine

Srisailam (Nandyal district): Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple authorities in Srisailam performed sacred Kumbotsavam (Satwika Bali) on Tuesday, in adherence to long-standing temple traditions. The annual ritual was conducted for the welfare of humanity, with special offerings made to Goddess Bhramaramba Devi.

According to a press release issued by the temple authorities, Kumbotsavam is observed every year in the auspicious month of Chaitra Masam, either on a Tuesday or Friday, whichever comes first.

The unique ritual of Satwika Bali, a key component of the Kumbotsavam, was performed with offerings of pumpkins, coconuts, lemons, and mounds of cooked rice.

More than 5,000 pumpkins, over 60,000 lemons, and large quantities of cooked rice were offered to the Goddess as part of the sacred ritual.

Temple EO M Srinivasa Rao, priests, Vedic scholars, Deputy EO R Ramanamma, Assistant EO M Hari Dasu, observer K Ayyanna, and other temple staff were present. Many of the offerings, including the pumpkins, coconuts, and cooked rice, were donated by local traders as a mark of devotion to Amma Varu.

Key highlight of Kumbotsavam is Kumba Harati offered by a man dressed in female attire, symbolising divine offering and service.