Kuppam becomes the centre of all political activity in 2022

Tirupati: Kuppam became the favourite battle ground in 2022 both for the ruling YSRCP and the opposition TDP. While it has been the stronghold of the TDP for nearly four decades, the YSRCP has intensified its efforts to make a foray into it and focussed on the next Assembly elections with big expectations of defeating TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu there.

After winning the local bodies elections and municipal elections in Kuppam constituency in 2021, the ruling party has been going on in an attacking mode there to weaken the TDP and to tarnish the image of Chandrababu Naidu, who has been representing the seat in the Assembly continuously since 1989.

In this backdrop, Naidu has been visiting the constituency regularly and conducting roadshows in all four mandals. During such a visit in August 2022, clashes erupted between the two parties after the makeshift Anna canteen was vandalised allegedly by YSRCP workers. This has forced Naidu to stage a sit-in protest too.

On the other hand, Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy focused seriously on the constituency with an aim to strengthen party there. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also visited the constituency for the first time to take part in YSR Cheyutha programme in September and made a frontal attack on Naidu. Meanwhile, the ruling party has made its in-charge in Kuppam KRJ Bharath as MLC and party president for the newly formed Chittoor district.

During the year TDP has given green signal to as many as eight candidates out of the 14 in the erstwhile Chittoor district and has been plunged into campaign mode much in advance. Both the parties have been going into the public with their programmes. YSRCP has been conducting the 'Gadapa gadapa ku government' programme and the party MLAs have been visiting door-to-door explaining the people about the government's welfare schemes.

The TDP has extensively conducted the 'Badude Badudu' programme to expose the severe hike in the prices of all essential commodities and the increasing taxes on almost all services. Recently, the party has launched 'Idem Kharma mana Rashtraniki' programme and to explain to the people about the government's failures and its vindictive politics during the last three-and-half years.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan conducted Jana Vani programme in Tirupati while BJP state president Somu Veerraju, Congress leader Sailajanath, CPI national secretary K Narayana and several others visited the district several times. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in Jagananna Vidya Deevena programme in Tirupati in June 2022.

In 2022, the CM reshuffled his cabinet in which Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy retained their positions while Nagari MLA RK Roja also secured cabinet berth for the first time. She assumed charge as the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Youth advancement and Sports.

Among other nominated posts, the government has reconstituted the TTD trust board with YV Subba Reddy as the Chairman once again. After a long time, the government at last has appointed the Srikalahasti Devasthanam trust board with Anjuru Taraka Srinivasulu as the chairman. Kanipakam Devasthanam Trust Board was also appointed under the chairmanship of A Mohan Reddy.

The year witnessed the death of two senior politicians. Former Minister Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy and former MLA of Thamballapalle Kalicharla Prabhakar Reddy have died during the year.