Kuppam set to become fully solar-powered under new green energy push

Tirupati: As part of promoting green energy, the Andhra Pradesh government has completed a pilot solar power project in Nadimur village of Kuppam constituency, represented by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Following its success, plans are underway to expand the initiative across the entire constituency, covering households, agricultural connections, and government buildings.

The pilot, launched on January 6, 2025, was implemented under the Central government’s PM Surya Ghar – Muft Bijli Yojana scheme in collaboration with APSPDCL and Kuppam RESCO. As part of the project, rooftop solar panels were installed on 100 houses in Nadimuru. Officials estimate that the village is now generating around 15,000 units of electricity, with excess power being fed back into the grid through bi-directional meters.

Building on this model, authorities are now extending the solar service to 7,489 identified SC/ST connections across the constituency, for which tenders have already been invited. These beneficiaries will receive connections free of cost. In addition, solarisation of 34,000 agricultural service connections falling under 126 rural feeders is also in progress.

The initiative also covers around 43,000 service connections belonging to BC, OBC, and OC categories. The government has announced subsidies of Rs 30,000 for 1 KW systems, Rs 60,000 for 2 KW, and RS 78,000 for 3 KW rooftop solar panels.

For the remaining cost, financial assistance will be provided through the Velugu project and bank loans. For instance, the consumer contribution of Rs 40,000 for a 1 KW system can be split into Rs 20,000 from a bank loan and Rs 20,000 from women’s self-help group loans.

The system uses two-way meters to measure both consumption and excess generation. Any unused power is transferred back to the RESCO, and the consumer receives billing credits accordingly. A 1 KW system is expected to generate about 120 units of electricity per month, which could reduce a typical electricity bill from RS 1,000 to Rs 338, resulting in annual savings of approximately Rs 8,000.

To facilitate the expansion, the government has begun collecting consent forms from households in all four mandals of Kuppam. Each mandal is targeting 600 homes in the initial phase. The consent process is being supported by 5,661 women self-help groups under the Velugu programme, involving over 56,000 members. Village Organisation leaders and community coordinators are creating awareness and encouraging residents to adopt solar power.

Officials noted that while the high upfront cost of rooftop systems has made some households hesitant, the combination of subsidies and financing options is expected to improve participation.

The project aims to reduce dependence on conventional energy sources while offering long-term savings for residents. Authorities said they are working to implement the Chief Minister’s vision of making Kuppam a fully solar-powered constituency.