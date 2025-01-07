Kuppam will lead the way in solar power: Energy minister

Vijayawada: Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar announced that Kuppam constituency will become a role model for the PM Suryagarh scheme. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has started this initiative by laying the foundation stone for Kuppam’s full-scale solarisation.

Minister Ravi Kumar shared on Twitter that 53,314 electricity connections in Kuppam will soon be switched to solar power. Solar panels will be installed over an area of 2,66,15,521 square feet.

This project is the first-of-its-kind in India, where so many households in a single constituency will be powered by solar energy. Minister Ravi Kumar explained that Kuppam was chosen as a pilot project to showcase CM Chandrababu Naidu’s vision for renewable energy.

He said, “This project will help reduce electricity bills for consumers.” He also highlighted that solar power will be extended to agricultural pump sets under the PM Kusum scheme. House-holds can sell extra electricity to discoms, turning homes into mini power stations. “This is a step towards making every home a power generation centre,” he added.

The funding for this project is a joint effort, with the Central government contributing 60 per cent and the Andhra Pradesh government covering 40 per cent. The energy minister criticised the previous government for neglecting the PM Suryagarh scheme and reminded the public that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had opted out of it. “They burdened people by raising electricity rates and failed to support renewable energy,” he said. In contrast, he called the Chandrababu Naidu administration a “golden era” for renewable energy.

Ravi Kumar also shared plans to support SC and ST communities through this scheme. Thurpunaidu Palam in the Kondapi SC constituency will become a solar village, and solar pow-er will be introduced to villages, thandas, and reserved areas between Yarragondapalem and Srisailam. Over the next five years, solar units will be installed in all SC and ST households across the state.He said this initiative aims to reduce electricity costs for all and create additional income op-portunities through renewable energy. The PM Suryagarh scheme in Kuppam will serve as a model for other areas, demonstrating how renewable energy can improve lives and promote sustainability.