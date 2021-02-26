Kurnool: 10.55 lakh students to get deworming tablets

Kurnool: District collector G Veera Pandiyan has directed the officials concerned to give Albendazole 400 mg tables to deworm all pre-school and school-going children (private and government schools) between the age group of 3-19 years. Addressing the district coordination meeting on deworming in students taken up under the National Child Health programme at the Collector's conference hall on Friday, Veera Pandiyan said the deworming would be observed from March 3 to 9 across the district.

In this week-long programme, the officials concerned should give Albendazole 400 mg tablets to the children, he said and added to overcome malnutrition in the children, the deworming is being conducted. He also appealed to the officials to make the programme a grand success by coordinating with each other. He instructed the officials to conduct parents' committee meetings at Anganwadi centres, private and government schools to instill awareness about deworming. The officials were also told to distribute the Albendazole tablets to students pursuing education in colleges, ITI, polytechnic and other colleges.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr K Venkataramana was ordered to include sub-collector/RDO at division level and MPDOs/Tahsildars at mandal level while instilling awareness about the disadvantages of intestinal worms among the people. The collector also directed to give Albendazole tablets to the identified 10.55 lakh students after meals. District Education Officer M Sairam was instructed to chalk out the schools and accordingly distribute the tablets on the specified dates. DRDA Project Director Srinivasulu was instructed to conduct meetings with the self-help groups on deworming. He also directed the medical teams to strictly follow Covid norms while implementing the deworming programme.

Superintendent of Kurnool Government General Hospital Dr Narendranath Reddy, Municipal Health Officer Dr Bhaskar Reddy, the officials of the social welfare department and others participated in the meeting.