Kurnool: 12 kg silver ornaments seized in motorbike

Kurnool: The police personnel of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) on Monday seized 12 kg silver ornaments during vehicle checking drive conducted at Panchalingala border check post.

Speaking to media persons here, Circle Inspector N Lakshmi Durgaiah said while conducting vehicle checking at border check post, the staff have detected a motorist to be suspicious. While checking, the staff detected silver ornaments hidden under the motorbike.

When the police asked him to produce valid documents for carrying them, the person did not provide any concrete evidence pertaining to the silver ornaments, stated the CI.

The accused was identified as Ghan Shyam, a resident of Gayathri colony, Pali district in Rajasthan state based on his Aadhaar card.

He was transporting the silver ornaments from Hyderabad to Kurnool on a motorbike.

The entire quantity has been seized along with motorbike and handed over to Kurnool Urban Police Station (UPS) for initiating further action, stated Lakshmi Durgaiah.